Foundation Taking Big Picture View of Planning for New or Upgraded Gering Library

The Gering City Council Monday night received an update on the work of the city library over the past year, as well as a look forward at the efforts of the Gering Library Foundation in their quest for a new or refurbished facility in the future.

Foundation President Charles Liskey praised the work of the Gering Library Board and staff in being able to make an aging facility function well for today’s library patrons.

Liskey says a portion of a strategic planning session by the foundation focused on taking a well-rounded approach to any new or remodeled facility, looking at items such as safety, function, programming and costs versus benefits. “We’re thinking about how the different proposals might enhance, or hinder, private contributions, and how the design will affect on-going costs,” said Liskey. “So, we’re thinking about things like labor; if you design a two-story building, you have to have more people. If you put a bit of money into geothermal technologies, you can reduce utility bills over the long term. We’re thinking about this in a very ‘big-picture’ way.”

Liskey told city council members the first half of the strategic session took a look at the Foundation’s mission, vision and values, and what goals would be in place after the organization is successful in getting the current library upgraded or replaced.

He notes the Foundation is also focusing on fundraising and stability, raising about $20,000 during the course of its first year of existence.