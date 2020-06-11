Four Additional COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Panhandle

Unified Command has confirms four new cases Wednesday evening, they are as follows:
|County
|Demographics
|Exposure Type
|Scotts Bluff County
|Male in his 60s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff County
|Female in her 60s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff County
|Female in her 70s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff County
|Female in her 80s
|Close Contact
Exposure is defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
Four Garden County and six Scotts Bluff County cases have recovered bringing the total recoveries to 98.
COVID-19 testing is now available at Community Action Health Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7a-8a. Testing is open to those that are symptomatic. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/Y8P6YU02.
March 2-June 10, 2020
- Total Tests Conducted: 3,958
- Positive: 193
- Cumulative Positivity Rate: 4.8%
- Recovered: 98
- Active Cases: 94
- Active Hospitalizations: 7
- Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 25
- Deaths: 1
- Banner County: 1 case (active)
- Box Butte County: 3 cases (1 active, 2 recovered)
- Cheyenne County: 11 cases (2 active, 9 recovered)
- Dawes County: 1 case (recovered)
- Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
- Kimball County: 10 cases (10 recovered)
- Morrill County: 11 cases (1 active, 10 recovered)
- Scotts Bluff County: 152 Cases (89 active, 62 recovered, 1 death)