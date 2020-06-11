Four Additional COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Panhandle

Unified Command has confirms four new cases Wednesday evening, they are as follows:

County Demographics Exposure Type Scotts Bluff County Male in his 60s Close Contact Scotts Bluff County Female in her 60s Close Contact Scotts Bluff County Female in her 70s Close Contact Scotts Bluff County Female in her 80s Close Contact

Exposure is defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Four Garden County and six Scotts Bluff County cases have recovered bringing the total recoveries to 98.

COVID-19 testing is now available at Community Action Health Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7a-8a. Testing is open to those that are symptomatic. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/Y8P6YU02.

March 2-June 10, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 3,958

Positive: 193

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 4.8%

Recovered: 98

Active Cases: 94

Active Hospitalizations: 7

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 25

Deaths: 1