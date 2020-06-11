class="post-template-default single single-post postid-466727 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular mprm_ie_browser wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Four Additional COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Panhandle

BY Unified Command | June 11, 2020
Unified Command has confirms four new cases Wednesday evening, they are as follows:

County Demographics Exposure Type
Scotts Bluff County Male in his 60s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff County Female in her 60s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff County Female in her 70s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff County Female in her 80s Close Contact

Exposure is defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Four Garden County and six Scotts Bluff County cases have recovered bringing the total recoveries to 98.

COVID-19 testing is now available at Community Action Health Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7a-8a.  Testing is open to those that are symptomatic. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/Y8P6YU02.

March 2-June 10, 2020

  • Total Tests Conducted: 3,958
  • Positive: 193
  • Cumulative Positivity Rate: 4.8%
  • Recovered: 98
  • Active Cases: 94
  • Active Hospitalizations: 7
  • Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 25
  • Deaths: 1
    • Banner County: 1 case (active)
    • Box Butte County: 3 cases (1 active, 2 recovered)
    • Cheyenne County: 11 cases (2 active, 9 recovered)
    • Dawes County: 1 case (recovered)
    • Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
    • Kimball County: 10 cases (10 recovered)
    • Morrill County: 11 cases (1 active, 10 recovered)
    • Scotts Bluff County: 152 Cases (89 active, 62 recovered, 1 death)
