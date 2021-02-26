Four Facing Charges Stemming from WING Traffic Stop

Four people are facing drug and weapons charges stemming from an investigation that took place this week involving the WING Drug Task Force.

Jessica Reichert of Bayard, Justin Johnson of Lodgepole, Travis Buckley of Lyman and Halie Smith of Henry have all been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Defaced Firearm after WING officers made contact with them in a vehicle at a Scottsbluff truck stop Feb. 24.

Investigators say active arrest warrants led to the contact, marijuana was in plain view on the center console of their vehicle, and during a search a pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine residue and a 9mm handgun with a defaced serial number was in reach of all four occupants.

Smith,41, was also charged with two additional counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, with officers finding two separate types of pills found inside a small handbag next to her purse.

Buckley, the 23-year-old driver, faces additional one additional charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Adderall pills in Smith’s purse he admitted were his, as well as a charge of misdemeanor Driving Under Suspension.

Johnson, 29, was wanted on a warrant, and was also charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen property up to $500 for allegedly having two bags with contents that included identification items.

Reichert had a warrant out for her arrest tied to a pursuit in Dec. 2020 in which the initial case was dropped, and new charges filed this month. In that case, Reichert is charged with four felonies; Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, Accessory to a Class I Felony, Aiding and Abetting Operation of a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine. The 33-year-old is also charged with Obstructing an Officer in that case