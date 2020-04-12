Four Juveniles Injured in 27th Street Collision

Four juveniles were hospitalized following a collision on West 27th Street in Scottsbluff Saturday night.

A release from the Scottsbluff Police Department says they were dispatched along with Scottsbluff Fire and Valley Ambulance just before 8 p.m. to an accident with injuries near the intersection of 27th Street and Avenue F.

A Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy also responded to assist with traffic and crowd control at the scene.

Investigation revealed a white Pontiac G6 driven by a 15 year old Scottsbluff juvenile was west bound on West 27TH Street at a high rate of speed. There was a gray Chevrolet Silverado flatbed pickup east bound on West 27TH Street turning left into the Arby’s driveway driven by Anthony Barrett age 21 of Bridgeport. The Pontiac collided with the Chevrolet as it was turning. There were four juveniles including the driver in the Pontiac.

All four of the juveniles in the Pontiac were transported to Regional West by ambulance for injuries received in the accident. One of the juveniles was partially ejected.

The three occupants of the Chevrolet refused treatment. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the Pontiac was cited for Willful Reckless Driving, Racing on a Public Highway, and No Operator’s License.

Scottsbluff Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle that the Pontiac was racing. Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver sedan. Call Scottsbluff Police at 308-632-7176 if you have information on the identity of the silver sedan.