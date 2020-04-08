Four New COVID-19 Cases in Scotts Bluff County Bring Panhandle Total Count to 21

Unified Command confirms four additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Scotts Bluff County, bringing the total number of cases thus far to ten.

Two are females, one in her teens and one in her 60’s. The other two are males, one in his 20’s and one in his 40’s. They are close contacts to two of the recent positives. One person is hospitalized, the others are recovering at home.

Everyone that is identified as a close contact of those testing positive will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. Any additional information will be released when investigations are completed.

Testing Results March 2-April 7, 2020

Total Tests Conducted in the Panhandle: 282

Positive: 21

Scotts Bluff County: Ten Cases Three have recovered and are out of isolation

Kimball County: Ten Cases

Cheyenne County: One case

All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?

Stay Home

Stay home whenever possible.

Avoid gathering in any groups.

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

Check in on people who may be alone or need help.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

