Four to Six Year Prison Sentence Handed Down to Bluffs Man

A 44-year-old Scottsbluff man who failed to show up to his October sentencing for a meth distribution charge has been apprehended, and now in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Scott Biery no-showed for his October 4th sentencing for a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. On November 17th, authorities tracked him down at an East Overland residence, and on Thursday afternoon he was back in court for sentencing.

District Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Biery to 4 to 6 years in prison on the Class 2 Felony, and he received credit for 28 days already served. Additionally, since he failed to appear for his initial sentencing, he forfeited the money he had posted for bond.

Biery was pulled over in January for a traffic violation on Highway 71, and troopers ultimately found 13.4 grams of meth, several syringes, and approximately two ounces of marijuana.