Fourteen New COVID-19 Cases Bring Panhandle Total Positives to 136

Unified Command confirms fourteen new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. All cases are close contacts of a previously positive case.

Ten females:

Three children 10 or under

One in her teens

Three in their 20s

Two in their 50s

One in her 80s

Four males:

One in his teens

One in his 40s

One in his 50s

One in his 70

Exposure is defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

March 2-May 30, 2020

Positive: 136, Deaths: 0

Recovered: 77, Active cases: 59

Box Butte County: 2 cases (1 active, 1 recovered)

Cheyenne County: 10 cases (1 active, 9 recovered)

Dawes County: 1 case (recovered)

Garden County: 1 case (active)

Kimball County: 10 cases (10 recovered)

Morrill County: 11 cases (2 active, 9 recovered)

Scotts Bluff County: 101 Cases (54 active, 47 recovered)

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.