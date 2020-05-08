Fourth Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Goshen County

Goshen County Public Health Officials were notified of the fourth (4th) laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 on May 8, 2020, a female in her teens.

The Wyoming Department of Health is investigating this case and high risk contacts will be notified. The exposure was out of state prior to the May 5th approval of the Goshen Countywide Variance Orders.

As we gradually move forward, this is a reminder to be vigilant as the virus is still present within our communities. Public Health is continuing to promote the importance of social distancing, the use of face masks and frequent hand washing along with the use of hand sanitizer and all other universal precautions to assist in the prevention of community spread.

If you have signs or symptoms, stay home and contact your local health provider. For more information about COVID-19 visit the Wyoming Department of Health Website.