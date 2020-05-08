Free Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Sites Announced

Increased COVID-19 testing is an important piece to finding the virus and keeping people, families, and communities safe from disease spread.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available for those with symptoms or at risk of being exposed. This is not an antibody test. Testing is available for Panhandle residents; minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, or loss of taste or smell.

Use this link to sign up: https://sugeni.us/cExR Time slots will become available two days before the testing date. If you need assistance signing up, please call 308-262-5764.

Saturday, May 9

Sidney 8:30a-11a, 2103 Illinois Street: Old Wheatbelt Public Power District building

Oshkosh 2:30p-5p, 115 West 1st Street: City building (South of old fire hall)

Sunday, May 10

Bridgeport 9a-11:30a, 705 M Street: 21st Century Training Center

Alliance 2p-4:30p, 1621 E Kansas St: WNCC Powerline Construction & Maintenance Lab

Monday, May 11

Chadron 9a-11:30a, 355 E Norfolk Avenue: Dawes County Fairground Building

Gordon 2p-4:30p, 1882 US Hwy 20: Gordon Airport (East of town)

Nebraska has been working to increase access by having several teams conduct drive-thru testing in different counties each day. This has already occurred in Kimball County and Scotts Bluff County last month.

Testing is currently limited to 100 people. If this does not meet the need, we will request the testing team to come back. These types of drive-thru testing clinics are staffed by trained professionals. There is no charge to be tested through this process.

Anyone in the community does not have to wait for this drive-thru clinic for testing. If you and your provider suspect a COVID-19 infection, your provider can order testing.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.