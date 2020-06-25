Fremont Motors Making Changes After Employee Contracted COVID-19

Fremont Motors was notified on Tuesday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. An investigation was conducted, close contacts were identified and quarantined, and Unifeid Command says there are no additional concerns identified for community safety.

Following the news, Fremont’s main shop and service center will be closed until July 3rd as many coworkers have been placed into quarantine as an increased precaution. Sales, quick lane, and parts will run with wholesale and pickup.

Fremont Motors and Panhandle Unified Command remain proactive in preventing any potential concerns for employees and the community as they remain committed towards mitigating any further risk and keeping everyone safe and healthy.

They have worked with local health officials and employees that have had close contact or exposure, defined as at least 15 minutes less than six feet apart, and they will be tested if they experience any symptoms while quarantining.

“Fremont Motors has updated our employee safety protocols with daily temperature checks, monitoring of symptoms, and sanitizing practices which included bringing in Ameri-Clean on June 24 to completely disinfect and sanitize the whole dealership. Employees and customers are encouraged to wear masks that are provided when onsite,” said Tom Horne, General Manager of Fremont Motors in Scottsbluff.

Horne added, “We are balancing essential business functions and following all advice that local health officials has provided us to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, employee families, and the community.”

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

Everyone is urged to call your doctor, clinic, or the 24/7 line at 308-262-5764 before going anywhere if you are experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

