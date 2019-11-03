Fresh Search for Missing Man Chance Englebert Begins Today

It has been nearly four months since anybody has seen or heard from Chance Englebert. This morning a new search effort began in hopes of finding him.

Englebert left his in-laws home on foot in Gering on July 6th and surveillance video showed him walking northbound on 10th Street a short time later. Despite a large scale search effort the following week which included 18 agencies and countless volunteers, there were no signs of Chance.

Over the course of the past four months, there have been numerous possible sightings. Gering Police Captain Jason Rodgers says they’ve followed up on all of those leads, but all of them turned out to be dead ends.

Within the past month, Englebert’s good friend Matt Miller did a sit down interview with Lynn Disanto to talk about Chance’s disappearance. Afterwards, Miller said he felt he needed to take matters into his own hands.

On October 26th, Miller created the Facebook Group ‘Let’s start with Chance’, and spearheaded this most recent search effort to locate Englebert.

“I felt like we needed to look for Chance a little bit harder,” Miller told KNEB News. “And I didn’t feel like anybody else would do the job like I could, so I’m going to try it myself.”

On Sunday morning, more than two dozen volunteers convened at the Historic Saddle Club in Scottsbluff, and Miller explained today’s game plan.

“Today we’re going to be searching an area by the (WTT) truck stop and we have a guy with a drone. He’s going to really help us out. We’re going to search the river bottom and see what we find,” explains Miller. “We’re just kind of shooting from the hip right now. We’re getting permission from landowners, so if you know any- get in contact with us- we need their phone numbers and permission to get on them.”

Miller describes the disappearance as ‘quite odd,’ and plans to continue searching until he has answers.

“We’re not going to stop. I finally got my job back at the mine, so I have seven (days) off, rotating every month. I’ll be up here until it’s done.”

He says anybody wanting to help in the search is encouraged to do so by joining the Facebook group. From there, he can better coordinate when and where people are needed.

Additionally, if people think they see Chance Englebert, Miller asks that people take a photo first, and then if possible- walk up to that person and talk to them to see if they can verify if it’s him.

Englebert was last seen wearing a short sleeved Wrangler button up shirt, blue Wrangler jeans, and a black & white hat. He is a 25-year-old white male, stands 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a scar on his hip.

Miller is confident that somebody out there knows something, and if anybody has any information on the whereabouts of Chance Englebert to contact the Gering Police Department at 308-436-5088.