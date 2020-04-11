Friday Night Attic Fire at Residency Under Investgation

Scottsbluff Fire officials say the cause of a fire in the attic above an apartment at the Residency Friday night is under investigation.

Fire Capt. Justin Houstoun says six residents were displaced after firefighters were called to the facility shortly after 9 p.m.

Houstoun says firefighters were on-scene within 3 minutes of being called, and were able to extinguish the fire quickly, with Gering Fire providing mutual aid.

Several hot spots were extinguished and smoke was ventilated from the building, with an estimated $20,000 damage caused to the apartment where the blaze originated.

Valley Ambulance and Scottsbluff PD were also on-scene providing assistance, and no injures were reported.