Ft. Collins Police Sgt. Picked as New Torrington Police Chief

Torrington Mayor Randy Adams has appointed a Sergeant with the Fort Collins Police Department as the city’s new Chief of Police.

Matt Johnson’s appoinment will become effective with the Torrington City Council’s approval during tonight’s council meeting, and he is scheduled to begin his duties on June 15th.

Johnson has 19 years of law e comes highly recommended to the City of Torrington with 19 years of experience in various levels of law enforcement. In addition to his duties as District 1 Sergeant, he has experience as a school resource officer, and as a Special Agent criminal investigator in the Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. He has served four years on the Fort Collins PD swat team and is the department’s current Hazmat instructor. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and holds an instructor’s position at Regis University where he teaches on-line courses. He has FBI training endorsements, is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. Sergeant Johnson has earned two Medals of Valor for his services to the Fort Collins Police Department. He and Interim Chief Mike Matthews have together been working on a grant to provide PPE protective equipment specific to use by the Torrington Police Department officers. That application has been submitted and we are awaiting the grant award.

Sergeant Johnson states, “The Johnson family is very excited to be joining the community of Torrington and I can’t wait to start in the new position.”

Sergeant Johnson is married to his wife, Stacy, and has three children; a daughter that is currently a junior at the University of Wyoming, a daughter who is a graduating senior and who will attend the Nebraska Western School of Nursing in the fall and a son who will enroll with the senior class next fall at Torrington High School.

Mayor Adams said, “We are excited to have Chief Johnson and his family join us here in Torrington. He is looking forward to working with Interim Chief Mike Matthews and our highly skilled and professional group of Torrington Police Department officers. He brings to us a wealth of experience and training, and a strong commitment to the community of Torrington.”