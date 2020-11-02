Fuller Foundation Dog Park Opens in Mitchell

The community of Mitchell went to the dogs this past weekend, as the Carol A. Fuller Charity Foundation Dog Park had its’ grand opening Halloween day.

The new fenced-in park on 13th Street just east of the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds featuring more than 20 amenities that make it one of the most-modern in the region and across the state.

Supporter Becky Morgheim tells KNEB News the park opened with rave reviews. “They like that there’s different areas for different-sized dogs, how it’s set up with park benches and tables,” said Morgheim. “They also like the walkway around the park, that it’s nice and cemented-in, and wide enough for wheelchairs and other things.”

The park is open daily from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., but some amenities and final touches to the facility won’t be available or completed until next spring when warmer weather returns.