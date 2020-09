Platte Valley Livestock and the Weekes family will host a Community Fundraiser for the Mcgrew Fire Department Saturday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m. at the Chimney Rock Pioneer Crossing south of Bayard.

Barbecue beef will be provided, and tableware, bring your own chair. There will also be a cash bar and sodas. A free-will donation for the fire department will be taken.

Listen, as Jerry Weekes talks about how he’ll cook up the beef.