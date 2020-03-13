Upon Further Investigation, Morrill Schools Trip Participants Will Not Have to Self-Isolate

Additional information has led Panhandle health authorities to reverse an earlier isolation decision regarding participants on a Morrill Schools Trip.

Scottsbluff County Health Department and Panhandle Public Health District have reexamined the itinerary of the Morrill Public Schools trip to the East Coast, and found it was changed before the participants entered areas of known community spread of COVID-19.

PPHD Asst. Director Jessica Davies says in a news release the students’ time in New York State was at Niagara Falls on March 10, which was not an area of community spread.

In light of this information, and what health officials know at this time, participants will not be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

PPHD and the Scotts Bluff County Health Department appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation as they work at making these decisions.