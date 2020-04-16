Further Testing at Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home Reveals Two Teammates, No Additional Members with COVID-19

APRIL 16, 2020 (KEARNEY, NEB.) — Testing of members and teammates at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home (CNVH) has revealed two more cases of COVID-19. Both of the individuals who tested positive were teammates working in the facility. They are self-isolating at home, and the facility is continuing to follow strict infection control guidelines.

A member at CNVH first tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10. The facility worked with Two Rivers Public Health Department to complete testing of all teammates and members who may have come into contact with that member. No additional members tested positive. These are the only positive teammate cases to date.

“Knowing how easily this virus spreads, the results of this testing shows the effectiveness of the precautions we’ve put in place at the facility,” said Facility Administrator Alex Willford. “I want to thank our entire team for their dedication and the work they’re doing to care for and protect our members, and wish a speedy recovery to our teammates healing at home. We’re in this together and we will get through it together.”