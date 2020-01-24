Gene Cochran Honored as First State Bank’s Community Champion

Gene Cochran is the man behind the impressive Christmas light display on Avenue C in Scottsbluff.

For 50 years, his hand crafted displays have brought joy to community members. For some, a stop by his house during the holiday season is now family tradition.

First State Bank associates surprised Gene this week with his honors, and we found out more about the origins of the display and how it has evolved over the decades:

And if you’d like to nominate somebody who is making a positive impact in our community, you can click HERE to nominate them to be the next First State Bank Community Champion.