Gene Cochran Honored as First State Bank’s Community Champion

BY Ryan Murphy | January 24, 2020
Gene Cochran's Christmas light display on Avenue C (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Gene Cochran is the man behind the impressive Christmas light display on Avenue C in Scottsbluff.

For 50 years, his hand crafted displays have brought joy to community members. For some, a stop by his house during the holiday season is now family tradition.

First State Bank associates surprised Gene this week with his honors, and we found out more about the origins of the display and how it has evolved over the decades:

