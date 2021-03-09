Gering Approves Additional Funding for Proposed Landfill Site Work, Step 2 Process

The process of siting a new regional landfill north of Scottsbluff is moving forward, with Gering City Council approval Monday night of a change order, as well as a request to proceed with Step 2 of the Process with Trihydro Corporation.

The company has requested an additional $233,000 to cover unanticipated costs associated with bore hole drilling at the site along Highway 71 in Sioux County.

City Engineer Annie Folck explained the reasoning behind that request, saying company engineers assumed a groundwater depth of just 50 feet. “It turns out at the site we selected, the groundwater depth is actually 170 feet which is fantastic for the long-term viability of the site,” said Folck. “Unfortunately, it comes with a lot of additional cost for drilling, because we have to drill multiple monitoring wells and monitor that groundwater for a period of two years in order to get our permit.”

Folck said there is money available in the joint account with Scottsbluff to pay for the processes, which would include the next step of developing a permit application at a cost of about $186,000.

Both communities must sign off on the request, and Scottsbluff is anticipated to do the same, possibly at their next regular meeting.