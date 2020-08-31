Gering Baseball/Softball Complex Work Is On Schedule

Work is proceeding on schedule for the quad field baseball/softball complex at Gering’s Oregon Trail Park.

Gering Parks Director Amy Seiler told KNEB News weather has cooperated for construction this summer with no delays to this point.

She said contractors have had a few minor issues with locating different parts, particularly for the sprinkler system, but says they are on track to meet all of their target deadlines. She said they do need to get all of the irrigation in so they can start the field finish work by September 15th, and they are right on track for that.

Seiler says because the project is grant funded, it does need to be completed by December 31st of this year, and that they are currently on track to meet that deadline.

She said they do need to have the sod in so it can root down this Fall so they can have playable fields by next Spring.