Gering-based NDOT engineer honored for work improving bicyclist safety

Nebraska Department of Transportation Project Manager Maryanne Jacobs has been honored for her efforts to improve conditions for bicyclists on state highways.

Bike Walk Nebraska last week presented Jacobs with a Board of Directors Champion Award during the Nebraska Bike Walk Summit in Lincoln Oct. 17.

Jacobs, who works in NDOT’s Gering office, made changes to an ongoing project on Highway 71 over the Wildcat Hills after a cyclist request and consultation with design and safety engineers.

Bike Walk Nebraska Board President Katie Bradshaw of Scottsbluff says the placement of regular gaps in the shoulder rumble strips sought by Jacobs helped minimize additional hazards, and has opened the door for cyclist-friendly ‘discontinuous’ rumble strips being applied throughout the state.

Julie Tuttle Harris, Executive Director of Bike Walk Nebraska, praised Jacobs for her spirit of collaboration. “Others may have issued a swift ‘NO’ to this request without much thought, but Maryanne took the time to consider the merits and explore how the rumble strip application could be modified in a way that retains the safety for drivers while improving conditions for bicyclists.”