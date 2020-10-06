Gering Celebrates Late Arbor Day with Fall Tree Planting

The City of Gering Parks, Recreation and Tree Board held their annual Arbor Day Celebration Tuesday at the West Lawn Cemetery in Gering.

“The Arbor Day Celebration generally takes place on Arbor Day which is celebrated in Nebraska on the 4th Friday in April” said Amy Seiler, Director of Parks for the City of Gering. “With the restrictions put on public gatherings in the spring, the Parks Board decided to host the celebration in the fall. Fall is an excellent time to plant trees as the temperatures are typically cooler and trees undergo less stress and can establish better in cooler temperatures.”

Prior to reading a proclamation declaring October 6th as Arbor Day 2020 in the City of Gering, Mayor Tony Kaufman praised the community for their efforts to make Gering a better place to live.

The Parks Board also celebrated the City of Gering being honored as a “Tree City USA” for the 30th year. Tree City USA is a program of the Arbor Day Foundation which recognizes communities that meet four core standards of urban forestry.

1. Establishment of a Tree Board

2. Adopt a Tree Care Ordinance

3. Spend at least $2 per capita on tree planting and management

4. Hold an Arbor Day celebration with a proclamation