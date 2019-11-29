Gering Christmas Holiday Parade Cancelled

Due to the predicted inclement weather and overall public safety, the Gering Christmas Holiday Parade scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday has been cancelled.

In turn, the Santa’s Village Grand Opening immediately following the parade have been cancelled. The decision has also been made to cancel Santa’s Village events for Saturday as well.

RaNae Garton, Chairman of the Gering Merchants Association, has announced that with better weather predicted for next week the Gering Merchants’ Santa’s Village will officially open next Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m.

If you have any further questions, you can contact Garton at 308-641-2842.