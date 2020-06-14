class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467010 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Gering City Band 2020 Summer Season on Hiatus

BY Dave Strang | June 14, 2020
Home News Regional News
Gering City Band 2020 Summer Season on Hiatus

The Gering City Band has released a statement indicating that their 2020 summer season is on hiatus.

The release says the Gering City Band is committed to the health and safety of their community and their musicians.

It says they find themselves in an uncertain place given the COVID-19 threat.  The 2020 summer season is on hiatus until they can adequately establish a high level of safety for their performers and audience members.

If circumstances allow them to resume rehearsals and concerts, they will make that notification as soon as possible.

Please watch for further information.

If you have any questions please contact Randy Raines at
308.672.5546.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: