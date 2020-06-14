Gering City Band 2020 Summer Season on Hiatus

The Gering City Band has released a statement indicating that their 2020 summer season is on hiatus.

The release says the Gering City Band is committed to the health and safety of their community and their musicians.

It says they find themselves in an uncertain place given the COVID-19 threat. The 2020 summer season is on hiatus until they can adequately establish a high level of safety for their performers and audience members.

If circumstances allow them to resume rehearsals and concerts, they will make that notification as soon as possible.

Please watch for further information.

If you have any questions please contact Randy Raines at

308.672.5546.