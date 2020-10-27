class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493690 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Gering City Council Looking at Renewable Energy Options

BY Ryan Murphy | October 27, 2020
Rich Andrysik speaking to Gering City Council members Monday evening (Guzman / KNEB/RRN)

The Gering City Council passed an ordinance Monday evening aimed at increasing the usage of renewable energy in the future.

Rich Andrysik, a professional engineer with the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska, spoke to the council about Renewable Distributed Generation.

He says the ordinance would allow the City to Interconnect and Operate in Parallel with customer owned wind and solar renewable electric generators.

“If the customer’s facility generator is greater than 25 kw, if it’s 30 or 50 or something, you will buy all of that excess power from them.”

Under state statute, the city would have to pay the resident what it would have cost to generate that much energy- but the city would avoid the fuel needed to generate that electricity and in turn go a little greener.

