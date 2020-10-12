Gering City Council Meeting Monday Cancelled

Monday night’s Gering City Council meeting has been cancelled.

According to a release from City Clerk Kathy Welfl, the lack of a quorum will prevent the body from considering items on the previously announced agenda.

Those items included consideration of the settlement agreement between the county, Scottsbluff and Gering over ALLO franchise fees mistakenly delivered to the county for about a decade.

Once approved by Gering officials, the agreement would provide for five annual payments from the county to ALLO, which would pass on those payments, along with some additional money from the company, to reimburse the total fees due to each city.

That item and all others will be moved to the next regularly scheduled meeting on October 26th.