Gering City Council to consider pursuing franchise fee claim against Allo Communications

The City of Gering could soon be joining Scottsbluff in making a claim against Allo Communications for franchise fees paid by mistake to Scotts Bluff County.

Monday night, the City Council will discuss and consider action on a claim seeking $95,338.41 from Allo for fees paid to the County from 2011 through the end of 2018.

Company officials discovered the error toward the end of that year, and have since been sending franchise fees directly to Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown.

Earlier this year, Allo approached County officials, asking that they return more than $400,000 to the company so the business could correct the error, however, the county has not agreed to the request.

Scottsbluff is due more than $318,000, while just under $67 is owed to Terrytown.