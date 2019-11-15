Gering closes tree dump, seeking new location for residential tree waste

Officials with the City of Gering have decided to close the community’s tree dump located near the Waste Water Treatment Facility, effective immediately.

Amy Seiler with the city Parks Department explains that the location of the residential tree waste facility by the North Platte River was problematic. “People had to access that dump through our waste water treatment facility, and that’s not a favorable thing to do,” said Seiler. “We just don’t want to have that waste so close to the river in case there was a flooding event that would potentially cause an issue on the river, so we just do not want any additional tree debris down there.”

Seiler says residents and tree service companies can use the Scottsbluff compost and tree recycling facility on County Road 26, which charges a fee, while the city looks for a new site.

She tells Rural Radio News the city does see a value in being able to recycle trees locally, as the mulch can be used in landscaping by the city, residents and local businesses.