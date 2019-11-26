class="post-template-default single single-post postid-423300 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Gering Comprehensive Plan Update Process Now Completed with Council Approval

BY Scott Miller | November 26, 2019
Home News Regional News
Gering Comprehensive Plan Update Process Now Completed with Council Approval
(Miller/KNEB/RRN)

After more than a year in preparation and planning, the city of Gering now has a new comprehensive plan unanimously approved by the city council Monday night.

City Engineer Annie Folck told council members about 420 responses were received as the plan was in development, and one of the items added was a goals and timeline section at the end of the document. “We did get all of this section as a stand-alone document that we’re going to use so we can annually go through all these and determine which ones we want to be our priority for the next year,” said Folck, “And start making sure we’re using this plan appropriately, and documenting when we complete some of these as well.”

Folck says about 70 percent of comments on the plan ended up having an impact on the final version of the new document.

Following on the heels of the comp plan approval, city staff has been working to update city codes to better reflect the new planning document, and those are expected to go before the council in the coming months.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments