Gering Council Approves Measures to get Crossroads Cooperative Project Underway

The Gering City Council last night approving a series of steps needed for Crossroads Cooperative to begin work on their $9.8 million expansion project in the city’s Pioneer Trails Industrial Park.

The first step approved unanimously was authorizing the mayor to sign a contract selling a 47-acre block of the park to the company for $407,000, which equals the per-acre land price paid by the city.

Mayor Tony Kaufman noting the benefits of the development to all involved. “It’s really turned out to be, I think, a great example of public-private partnership and what we can do together to enhance our community and position it to grow,” said Kaufman, “and yet, serve great opportunities for both the community and Crossroads, so we look forward to working with them as we go forward.”

The council also approving the development agreement with the company, which will bring water and sewer lines to the industrial park and help allow additional development in the future.

The company will also be allowed to begin some preliminary work on the project ahead of the 30 days it takes for the sale of the land to close.