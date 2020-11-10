Gering Council Approves Start of Annexation Process, Keno Grants

The Gering City Council Monday Night gave approval of a variety of items on the agenda, including the start of the process to annex a number of parcels.

City Engineer Annie Folck discussed the start of the process for 10 pieces of land around the community, all of which already receive city services with limited exceptions.

City Engineer Annie Folck explained why West Lawn Cemetery is being considered as part of the process. “We don’t have any water or sewer out there; that being said, the property owner can waive their right to those services, and that’s what we’re recommending the city do here while we consider the other properties,” said Folck, “mainly because, typically, our police department are the ones that will be responding out there.”

That process will now move to the city’s Planning Commission for further consideration.

Meanwhile, five Keno requests were approved, including $20,000 for moving the Robidoux Trading Post, and when asked about the Keno Committee’s decision in favor of $7,500 for the Angel of Hope Memorial project at Gentry Park by the group Reunited in Heaven, Darrell Bentley explained: “As a parent that lost a teenager, a lot of people don’t have a place to go visit for lost infants or (others), and after Ms. Lashley’s presentation, we would have given her the whole town.”

The council also approving a new City Administrator contract for Pat Heath, as well as an agreement to provide sanitation services for the city of Bayard starting Jan. 1.