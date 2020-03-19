Gering Council Moves Meetings to Teleconferencing System

Due to COVID19 recommended precautions by the Panhandle Health District and the State of Nebraska, the City of Gering will begin conducting all City Council meetings by teleconference beginning Monday, March 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. until further notice.

Governor Ricketts signed an Executive Order on March 17, 2020 allowing a limited waiver of the Public Meetings Law. The Executive Order allows all governing bodies to meet by video or telephone conferencing.

Teleconference City Council meetings will be accessible to the public and the media. The call-in number and access code being provided in this publication is for the Monday, March 23, 2020 Council meeting only. It is as follows: 641-715-3580 with Access Code #819549.

City Officials will provide a call-in number and access code for future Council meetings through public notice and news releases. The number and access codes will also be made available on the City’s website at www.gering.org. In addition to a teleconference regular

Gering City Council meeting on March 23, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., there will also be a teleconference special Gering City Council meeting on March 27, 2020 at 12 p.m., noon. A call-in number and access code for the March 27, 2020 meeting will be forthcoming.