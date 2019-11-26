Gering Council Opens Application Period for Ward IV Vacancy

The Gering City Council formally accepted the resignation of Ward IV representative Phillip Holliday Monday night, and the Mayor outlined the process to fill the vacancy.

Tony Kaufman thanked Holliday for his time serving the community, and said staff would immediately advertise to fill the position, which a 2007 resolution says must be completed within four weeks.

Letters of interest from Ward IV residents will be accepted by the city until 10 a.m. Dec. 16, with the council holding.a special meeting with interviews the following day at 5:30 p.m.

A special meeting to name a new council member will be held Dec. 19 at noon. The successful candidate would serve out three years of the remaining term for the seat, which would be up for election in 2022.

Holliday submitted a letter of immediate resignation to the city Nov. 12, saying it was a pleasure serving the city and residents of the Ward, and he looked forward to future opportunities to play a role in the community.