Gering Council Preps for Vetting Process in City Administrator Search

Before their regular meeting Monday, Gering City Council members received an update on the search process for a new city administrator. as well as a presentation on best practices as the city moves closer to the application vetting and interview phases.

UNL Business Development Extension Specialist Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel told the body she was very pleased with the cohesion evident in survey results on the attributes desired in the successor to Lane Danielzuk.

“There was a great deal of overlap between the kinds of things members of the council were looking for in a City Administrator, and the attributes and expectations the department heads were looking for, even to the point where you were using the same words” said Burkhart-Kriesel. “So, I think that’s a great sign.”

Burkhart-Kriesel told the council a primary guiding principle during the interview process needs to be equal treatment, even down to asking the very same questions of each of the finalists. She noted that at UNL, those overseeing the process will even assign specific questions to the panelists conducting candidate interviews.

Another special meeting of the Council is scheduled for June 25 to begin review of the applications for the post.