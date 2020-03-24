Gering Exploring Placing LB357 Sales Tax Increase for Infrastructure Before Voters in November

Gering City leaders will explore placing an LB357 half-cent sales tax increase for infrastructure before voters later this year.

In their first teleconferenced meeting due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the City Council voted unanimously to request a meeting of the Public Works Committee to discuss the issue for the November ballot, and to provide details on projects that would be funding through such an increase.

Mayor Tony Kaufman tells KNEB News that the city still has some very specific infrastructure needs after the voters narrowly rejected such a proposal four years ago. “We were just short, 168 votes, last time we took it to the voters. Obviously, there’s a lot of infrastructure needs in the community, and we just feel this is something we really need to take a look at again,” says Kaufman. “So, we wanted to have staff have an opportunity to address that, really show us the magnitude of what we could do with those funds, if the voters allowed it.”

Kaufman tells us with the idea of placing the issue before voters in November, there’s plenty of time for city staff to give residents detailed information on possible projects that could be funded by the additional sales tax revenues.

He says considering the issue now will also give time for supporters to organize an informational effort on behalf of the ballot question.