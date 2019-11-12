Gering Fire Displaces Family of Four

An early morning house fire in Gering displaces a family of four.

Chief Nathan Flowers says firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of 4th Street around 3:15 this morning, and when they arrived they saw flames and smoke coming out of the attic.

He says it took a little extra time to gain access to the home due to visibility and weather concerns, but once inside they were able to knock down the fire in about 20 minutes. Two adults and two children were able to escape the home safely, and Firefighter Ministry assisted them with their immediate needs.

Chief Flowers says crews braved sub-zero temperatures until about 6 a.m. mopping up the fire and making sure there were no more hot spots.

“I think we have 14 Gering Firefighters here on scene who are doing a great job. They were able to identify kind of where to go in the house, says Flowers. “It’s frigid, it’s cold- we’re struggling with some ice and some things breaking down, but we’re getting the job done. ”

Flowers says five members from the Scottsbluff Fire Department also responded to the scene to help provide mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature- but the Gering Fire Department turned the investigation over to the State Fire Marshal.