Gering Firefighters Continue To Assist With Northern California Wildfires

For tens of thousands of children in California, the biggest monsters this Halloween are wildfires that have thrown trick-or-treating into disarray.

Many who live in and around wine country north of San Francisco have no neighborhood to bring their kids to collect candy.

They’re coming home to destruction, are still under evacuation orders or facing lingering power outages.

The Gering Fire Department reported Sunday on their Facebook page that they had sent 3 firefighters and one engine to Santa Rosa, California to assist with fighting the blazes.

A Wednesday update on the page says Gering’s Engine 21 is assigned to a Taskforce with 4 other engines.

They noted that on Tuesday, their firefighters were assigned to reinforce line in Division Echo.

The post notes that firefighters worked closely with other resources to reduce fuel to strengthen the line while 6 crews punched in over 5 miles of line.

It also says the size of their camp is astounding, and that Gering firefighters are being taken care of and putting in solid work.

Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse had commented on the group’s deployment, saying he is always in awe at the willingness of Nebraskans to serve folks who need help.

Sasse says we should be proud that that’s the type of people we are in Nebraska. And we should be praying for those affected by the fires in California and for our Nebraska firefighters, who are going above and beyond the call to help stop those fires.

The Kincade fire has been burning since last week, and others have ignited in Southern California.