Gering Firefighters Respond To California Wildfires

Thousands have been evacuated from the paths of several new wildfires in Southern California with local firefighters helping fight the spreading fires as dry, windy conditions fuel the flames.

The Gering Fire Department on Sunday reported in a post that one engine and 3 firefighters were on their way to Santa Rosa, California to assist with the Kincade fire.

Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse commented on their response saying he is always in awe at the willingness of Nebraskans to serve folks who need help.

Sasse says we should be proud that that’s the type of people we are in Nebraska. And we should be praying for those affected by the fires in California and for our Nebraska firefighters, who are going above and beyond the call to help stop those fires.

As of today, the Kincade fire had spread to over 76,000 acres with approximately 30% containment.

The Gering Fire Department said in the post that they would keep the public updated on their progress.