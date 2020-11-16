Gering High School Hosts One Act Western Conference

On Saturday, November 14, Gering High School played host for One Act Western Conference. High school teams from Alliance, Chadron, Sidney and Gering performed, sans audience, for judges.

“In a year where there have been a lot of questions and uncertainties, these students were so thankful to be on stage and get to tell the stories they have been working so hard on,” shares Gering One Act Coach, Jenn Dillinger.

Team results for the Western Conference Performances:

1st Place – Chadron High School

2nd Place – Sidney High School

3rd Place – Gering High School

4th Place – Alliance High School

Best Actress of the Festival: Kennedy Stack – Chadron High School

Best Actor of the Festival: Wyatt Soule – Gering High School