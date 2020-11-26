Gering Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Incapacitated Victim

A 39-year-old Gering man faces several charges for a series of alleged sexual assaults on a victim who would occasionally become incapacitated when taking prescription medication.

Daniel Luke Keener has been charged with felonies first degree sexual assault of an incompetent, attempted first degree sexual assault of an incompetent and tampering with a witness, and two misdemeanor counts of third degree sexual assault of an incompetent following an investigation by Gering Police.

In August, the victim told investigators she had a medical condition that caused seizures, and those episodes combined with a prescription medication to counter them would sometimes make her ‘loopy’.

According to court documents, the woman advised she had ended a six-month relationship with Keener in January 2019 following an incident in which the suspect had forced off her clothing and made inappropriate sexual contact despite her objections.

Following that incident, the woman said Keener contacted her and told her he wanted forgiveness, confessing that when she became incapacitated by the seizures and medication, he would touch her inappropriately.

The victim told investigators the night before her police interview, Keener had called and further confessed that at one point while touching her when she was incapacitated, he had sexually assaulted her.

The woman also said Keener said he would sue her for slander if she told anyone, and if authorities became involved he would get her fired from her job.

The arrest affidavit says five days after the victim’s report, officers contacted Keener, who denied ever having a physical relationship with the victim, and advised he wanted to consult an attorney before any further contact with the investigator.

Keener was arrested at his Gering residence Tuesday, and had been scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary bond in the case had been set at $500,000 with a ten percent provision and an order of no contact with the victim.