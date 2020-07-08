Gering Man Arrested on Drug Distribution Charges

A 24-year-old Gering man is facing felony drug charges following a pair of controlled buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force.

Montell Red Bear was scheduled to make his first appearance Wednesday afternoon on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

According to an arrest affidavit filed July 6, cooperating individuals working with WING made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Red Bear in August 2019 and February of this year.

The first purchase involved just over half a gram of the drug, while the second transaction was just under a gram and a half. Both took place at the suspect’s residence on South Street in Terrytown.

A warrant for Red Bear’s arrest was issued Tuesday, with an initial bond amount set at $250,000 with a ten percent provision.