Gering Man Avoids Jail Time Following May Burglaries of Minatare Businesses

An 18-year-old Gering man who was convicted of a Class 2A Felony relating to several Memorial Day Weekend burglaries in and around Minatare has been sentenced.

Colton Pettis received two years of probation during Monday’s sentencing on a conviction of Aiding and Abetting Burglary.

Pettis, 19-year-old Jacob Dalbey, and several juveniles were arrested this spring following break-ins at Minatare’s Broken Spoke Bar and Grill and the Dry Dock Bait Shop by Lake Minatare.

Police say during those burglaries, the culprits stole alcohol, cigarettes, candy, and other items. They were arrested several days later.

Dalbey is set to stand trial in December on two Burglary charges, and has pleaded not guilty ahead of his pre-trial conference. The other suspects in this case are being tried in Juvenile Court, and there names have not been made public.