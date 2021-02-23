Gering Man Charged with Felonies Including Child Enticement

A Gering man is facing three felony charges for alleged electronic communications of a sexual nature nearly two years ago with a then-13-year-old female victim.

23-year-old Angel Rojas was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Monday afternoon on charges of Child Enticement by Electronic Device, Possession of Child Pornography Age 19 or Older, and Knowing and Intentional Child Abuse.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rojas is accused of using social media from April through July 2019 to ask for and receive video of a sexual nature of the victim, as well as asking her through multiple phone messages to have sex.

Investigators say Rojas used an alias for an online persona, but they were able to identify him by comparing photos from the victim’s social media with prior investigative records.