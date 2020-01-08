class="post-template-default single single-post postid-432082 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Gering Man Charged With Firing Gun Tuesday Night

BY Ryan Murphy | January 8, 2020
SBCDC Booking Photo

A 39-year-old Gering man has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun following a reported road rage incident.

Richard Endicott Sr. is charged with Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Terroristic Threats.

Court documents say Endicott was driving well below the speed limit on U Street, and as another driver tried to pass, Endicott would speed up. Both drivers then turned and parked on 5th Street and a verbal altercation ensued. Video surveillance showed that Edicott  was at one point holding a rifle and at least one shot was fired from the gun.

Bond has been set at $95,000 at 10%, and Endicott will be arraigned on the felony charges this afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
