Gering Man Accused of Providing Drugs and Alcohol To Minors

A 50-year-old Gering man has been arrested and is accused of providing drugs and alcohol to minors at a house party back in December.

David Samayoa Sr. is charged with six counts of Intentional Child Abuse (No Injury), with each count being a Class 3A Felony.

Gering Police had made contact with two juvenile females who were reportedly at the party and had advised that there was cocaine and alcohol. One of the girls said Samayoa Sr. was the owner of the residence and had given her cocaine.

One of the minors had also taken video at the party, and investigators saw an adult male showing one of the juveniles how to prepare a line of cocaine. Another video clip shows the adult male and three juveniles doing shots of alcohol.

A search warrant was served on Samayoa’s home on December 12th and found a cut plastic straw consistent with snorting cocaine.

During an interview with officers, Samayoa Sr. advised he was already drunk before he took shots with the kids, denied doing drugs with them, and concluded by saying he could lose his life over this and he was going to change.

A warrant for his arrest was served on Thursday, and today he was arraigned on the six charges of Intentional Child Abuse (No Injury). Bond has been set at $150,000 with a 10% provision, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 13th.