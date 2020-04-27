Gering Man Charged With Two Counts of Meth Distribution

A 38-year-old Gering man has been arrested following a 2019 investigation conducted by the WING Drug Task Force.

Christopher Gompert was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Court documents say that on two separate occasions on June 25, Gompert sold $50 worth of methamphetamine to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab confirmed that the substances did test positive for the drug, and the warrant was served on April 22nd.

Gompert is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges today in Scotts Bluff County Court.