Gering Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl

A Gering man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a Scottsbluff trailer court earlier this year.

36-year-old Kevin Short Bull Jr. pleaded guilty on Monday to amended charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault on an Incompetent and Procuring Alcohol for a Minor. In exchange for his guilty plea, the sexual assault charge was changed from a Class 1B Felony to a Class 2 Felony, and the state dismissed six misdemeanor charges.

Additionally, the state is going to recommend that Short Bull Jr. receives a prison sentence no less than 10 years, but no more than 12 years. Sentencing has been set for February 6th in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

Short Bull Jr. was arrested in May after authorities received a report that he sexually assaulted the 15-year-old a trailer at the 5th Avenue Trailer Court after the girl and another minor had consumed alcohol. The assault took place when the other minor had left the trailer.

Investigators say the girl was able to identify Short Bull Jr. by describing his tattoos. Others witnesses told police they found Short Bull Jr. with the victim when they returned to the trailer.