Gering Man Dies in Early Thursday I-80 Crash Near Chappell

BY Scott Miller | February 25, 2021
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Gering man died as the result of a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 near Chappell early Thursday morning.

NSP Spokesman Cody Thomas says at approximately 2:30 a.m., troopers and Deuel County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene at mile marker 82, finding a Ford F-150 had collided with a semi.

Thomas says investigators determined the westbound pickup entered the eastbound lanes, but it’s was not yet clear what caused the Ford to move into on-coming traffic

He says the driver of the F-150, 45-year-old Kevin Thompson, was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the semi was not seriously injured.

Thomas said the investigation is ongoing.

