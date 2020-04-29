Gering Man Faces 6 Felonies, 3 Misdemeanors Following Tuesday Pursuit, Arrest

A Gering man is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges following his arrest after a Tuesday afternoon pursuit in Scottsbluff that started as officers tried to contact him about a weekend robbery in town.

25-year-old Santana Garza is charged with six felonies, including robbery, theft by unlawful taking $1,500 to $4,999 and flight to avoid arrest, plus three misdemeanors including resisting arrest.

Investigators were seeking Garza for an incident Sunday morning in which he took the victim’s TV and vehicle after making jabbing motions at the man with a long-bladed knife, which the victim fended off with a pillow.

Tuesday afternoon, officers spotted Garza getting out of the vehicle and tried to arrest him, but he pulled away from them and ran, ultimately jumping into his pickup with a woman inside and fleeing the scene.

Following more than 10 minutes of pursuit in residential and commercial areas of east Scottsbluff, his vehicle was immobilized in a crash in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue that pinned the pickup against the curb and blocked the driver’s door. After officers kicked out the rear window and tried to subdue him, officers deployed a taser to gain his compliance.

The woman in the vehicle, 21-year-old Irma Hernandez of Scottsbluff, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance after a search of the vehicle uncovered a pipe with a white residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Both Garza and Hernandez were scheduled to make an initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday afternoon.