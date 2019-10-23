Gering Man Facing 1st Degree Sexual Assault Charge

An 18-year-old Gering man is being charged with first degree sexual assault resulting from an incident that is alleged to have occurred two years ago.

Authorities were alerted to the case after being dispatched to the Regional West Emergency Room when the victim reportedly harmed herself.

Court documents say that during a subsequent capstone interview, statements from the victim, who is now 13 years old but was 11 at the time of the alleged attack, indicated that Iziah Zitterkopf, also known as “Rico” Zitterkopf had pinned her down and sexually assaulted her at a Scottsbluff residence.

The documents say the victim also indicated that Zitterkopf had then threatened her life if she told anyone about the assault.

After multiple failed attempts by authorities to interview Zitterkopf, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Zitterkopf is being held on a charge of 1st degree sexual assault, with bond set at 10% of $250,000 and is scheduled to have a first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court today.